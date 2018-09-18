Making his way through the Microsoft Theater lobby during a commercial break at the Emmys, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Tony Shalhoub could not contain his excitement about the recognition the Amazon series had already received only an hour into the Emmys broadcast on Monday.
“To have eight episodes elicit this much recognition is just amazing,” the Emmy nominee told The Times. “It was no surprise to me that Rachel, Alex and Amy would win big tonight. It’s such a joyous night.”
“Our good fortunes keep growing,” he added. “We did well at the Golden Globes. But the Emmys so far... this is big. I’m sure we’ll be celebrating at the Amazon party later tonight.”
Merritt Wever took home her second Emmy Award on Monday for supporting actress in a limited series for her work on “Godless” and delivered a lovely speech.
But nothing Wever could have said could hold a candle to the speech she gave after her shocking Emmy win in 2013 for supporting actress in a comedy for “Nurse Jackie.”
In retrospect, Wever said that she was scared at the time, because the win was so unexpected, and had she had her wits about her, she would have thanked Showtime and Edie Falco.
Regina King wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for “Seven Seconds.”
The other nominees were:
Ryan Murphy wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”
The other nominees included:
While the rest of us were watching a commercial break during the Emmys, “GLOW” star Betty Gilpin roamed the crowded lobby.
“I need to find my brothers,” she told The Times as she passed, in the slightly panicked tone of someone overwhelmed by the unique brand of chaos that comes with the combination of red carpets, rope lines and awards shows.
“This is a lot,” she said. Just moments ago, Gilpin had lost out in the supporting actress in a comedy category. On her journey to find her siblings, Gilpin stopped to pose for selfies with a few admirers before stopping to chat with Tracey Ullman.
The 2018 Emmy winners for outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special are Charlie Brooker and William Bridges for “Black Mirror: USS Callister.”
The other nominees were:
The 2018 Emmy winners for outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special are Charlie Brooker and William Bridges for “Black Mirror: USS Callister.”
The other nominees included:
Jeff Daniels wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for “Godless.”
The other nominees included:
Merritt Wever wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for “Godless.”
The other nominees included:
Bill Hader wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “Barry.”
The other nominees included: