Sandra Oh, star of BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” attracted more than a little attention at Saturday’s TV Tea Party event in Beverly Hills, staged by BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Los Angeles and BBC America. Oh, the first actress of Asian descent to be an Emmy nominee for a leading role in a dramatic series, chatted happily with all who stopped to wish her well.
Inside the Gardens at the Beverly Hilton hotel, party guests also showered congratulations and good wishes on the many Emmy nominees in attendance, including lead actress nominees Tatiana Maslany of “Orphan Black” and Thandie Newton of “Westworld” as well as actors such as Justin Hartley of “This Is Us,” Jared Harris of “The Crown,” Charlie Heaton of “Stranger Things” and Angela Sarafyan of “Westworld,” who all appear in Emmy-nominated shows.
With series including “The Sopranos” and “Sex & the City” leading the way in 2001, HBO led all networks in Primetime Emmy nominations for the first time in history that year, with a total of 94.
Its dominance would continue through 2017. But this year, with high-profile series such as “The Crown” and “GLOW” leading a pack of nominated shows, streaming service Netflix has dethroned HBO at its own game.
Netflix rolled up 112 nods this year — double what it had last year — compared to HBO’s 108.
The big four broadcast networks have the Emmys telecast locked up through 2026, by which time we’ll probably have some kind of algorithm that’ll recommend whether we should watch the ceremony. (“Because you watched ‘Stranger Things’ … you might want to see David Harbour win an Emmy!”)
Last year, “The Handmaid’s Tale” became the first streaming series to win the Emmy for drama. This year, Netflix earned the most nominations overall, passing the long-dominant HBO.
Will you need to add more shows to your queue after the Monday ceremony? Let’s take a look at the night’s most interesting races.
Emmy Award nominees Milo Ventimiglia, Issa Rae and Jeffrey Wright were among the nominees and other guests who kicked off awards weekend at Audi’s pre-Emmys party on Friday night. Some guests calmed their pre-awards-show jitters with glasses of Champagne, but Ventimiglia said there was no need for the bubbles.
“I don’t necessarily look at a nomination or a potential win as the victory,” said the star of “This Is Us,” who is up for lead actor in a drama series at Monday’s awards ceremony. “I think the victory is being a part of a show that is contributing to the good of the world and having people watch it and have it impact their lives.
“So it takes the pressure off who’s going to win or who’s not going to win,” he continued. “It’s just kinda like, ‘You know what? There’s a free dinner. We’re all going to look nice in our tuxedos and beautiful dresses, so let’s just enjoy ourselves and have fun.’”
And the award for most bizarre scheduling goes to — the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards!
For just the second time in recent memory, the Emmys are — yes — on a Monday. But why, you ask? Why risk viewership by moving away from the long-held standard? Why make attendees deal with commuter traffic to go to downtown Los Angeles?
The answer is (fairly) straightforward. For every year since 1995, the four major broadcasters have rotated the rights to airing the Emmys. That means once every four years, NBC gets custody of TV’s biggest night. The sole major snag is that the Emmys typically air on a Sunday in September, just a few weeks into NBC’s lucrative Sunday Night Football season, which has aired on the network since 2006.
Stephen. Seth. Jimmy. The other Jimmy. Emmy hosts tend to be recognizable by their first names.
On Monday it’s Michael and Colin’s turn to emcee the biggest night in television. In case you were wondering, that would be Michael Che and Colin Jost, anchors of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live,” where they are also co-head writers.
While the duo is not as well-known as their predecessors, NBC is betting the resurgent popularity of “SNL,” which is up for 21 Emmys this year, will help boost ratings — or at least stop the bleeding. Lorne Michaels, who’s reigned over the show for most of its 43-year history, will also executive-produce the ceremony for the first time since 1988, and is expected to draw from the show’s deep bench of talented alumni.
The Television Academy is hosting the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, and we have all the pertinent details to prime you for television’s biggest night.
The ceremony will broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific. You can thank — or blame — the peacock network’s Sunday Night Football franchise for bumping the show from its usual Sunday time slot. Red-carpet coverage on the network begins at 4:30 p.m. Pacific.
For everything else you need to know about the ceremony — from who's hosting to who's nominated to who has already won a Creative Arts Emmy — keep reading.