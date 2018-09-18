Clutching an Emmy statuette in his hand, Bill Hader reflected on what he called a “surreal” win for lead actor in a comedy in HBO’s “Barry.”
In “Barry,” a series that also marked Hader’s directorial debut, the actor plays a depressed professional killer who attempts to make a life change after attending acting classes.
“I legit don’t know what I said up there,” he said laughing. “I had to ask my publicist.”
Although FX’s “Atlanta” has yet to win at the Emmy Awards, a particular character from the comedy series did turn some heads during the ceremony Monday.
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Teddy Perkins — a character introduced in a nightmarish episode in the latest season of the series — was present in the audience in completely creepy fashion.
But the question, ultimately, is who was wearing the makeup or mask concealing Perkins at the awards? The original assumption was that it was “Atlanta” star Donald Glover donning the Perkins persona, but a quick camera cut during the show suggested that Glover could not have gotten out of the disguise so quickly.
Henry Winkler might be the feel-good win of the night at this year’s Emmys.
The actor-comedian, who plays the narcissistic acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO’s “Barry,” was 27 when he starred as Fonzie in the sitcom “Happy Days.” He’s now 72 -- and in all those years, with six Emmy nominations, he’s never won one, not until tonight, when he walked away with the supporting actor in a comedy award.
“And now I’m standing here in front of you with her,” he said backstage in the press room, holding up his golden statue.
Glenn Weiss wins the 2018 Emmy for directing for a variety special for “The Oscars.”
The other nominees included:
John Mulaney wins the 2018 Emmy for writing for a variety special for “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City.”
The other nominees included:
During a commercial break at the Emmys, comic and “Daily Show” alumni Hasan Minhaj and “black-ish” star Marcus Scribner took a lap around the Microsoft Theater lobby. Both couldn’t take two steps without being stopped for selfies.
But it was Kenya Barris, creator of the Emmy-nominated “black-ish,” who was in the highest spirits. The veteran writer, who recently announced he was taking his talents to Netflix ,said he was “so happy to be here.”
“And this year, I don’t give a [expletive], so I’m screaming [stuff] from my seat!”
It's incredible that I'm still in this business and you are still putting up with me.... I wish they did that at home.
There are still plenty of winners to be announced at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, but as far as the fashion goes, the winners (and losers) have already been decided.
So how did A-listers like Regina King, Kristen Bell and Alexis Bledel fare? Check out the full gallery from The Times’ fashion team on the best and worst dressed from the gold carpet and see if you agree.
Darren Criss wins the 2018 Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or movie for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”
The other nominees included:
Making his way through the Microsoft Theater lobby during a commercial break at the Emmys, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Tony Shalhoub could not contain his excitement about the recognition the Amazon series had already received only an hour into the Emmys broadcast on Monday.
“To have eight episodes elicit this much recognition is just amazing,” the Emmy nominee told The Times. “It was no surprise to me that Rachel, Alex and Amy would win big tonight. It’s such a joyous night.”
“Our good fortunes keep growing,” he added. “We did well at the Golden Globes. But the Emmys so far... this is big. I’m sure we’ll be celebrating at the Amazon party later tonight.”