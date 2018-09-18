Although FX’s “Atlanta” has yet to win at the Emmy Awards, a particular character from the comedy series did turn some heads during the ceremony Monday.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Teddy Perkins — a character introduced in a nightmarish episode in the latest season of the series — was present in the audience in completely creepy fashion.

But the question, ultimately, is who was wearing the makeup or mask concealing Perkins at the awards? The original assumption was that it was “Atlanta” star Donald Glover donning the Perkins persona, but a quick camera cut during the show suggested that Glover could not have gotten out of the disguise so quickly.