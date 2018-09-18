Making his way through the Microsoft Theater lobby during a commercial break at the Emmys, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Tony Shalhoub could not contain his excitement about the recognition the Amazon series had already received only an hour into the Emmys broadcast on Monday.



“To have eight episodes elicit this much recognition is just amazing,” the Emmy nominee told The Times. “It was no surprise to me that Rachel, Alex and Amy would win big tonight. It’s such a joyous night.”



“Our good fortunes keep growing,” he added. “We did well at the Golden Globes. But the Emmys so far... this is big. I’m sure we’ll be celebrating at the Amazon party later tonight.”