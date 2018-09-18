The streaming service issued a statement Monday night celebrating its 23 wins and referring to HBO as “our friends” despite their years of competing for talent, eyeballs and, yes, awards.

“Tonight's recognition is a tribute to the creativity and talent of thousands of artists and we are thrilled to see their work awarded by the Academy,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original series. “We are honored to share this night with our friends at HBO, who have paved the way for years by setting the highest possible standard."