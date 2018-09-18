What was it like being part of a show with an arc "bigger than Noah’s”?
Matthew Rhys, who picked up his first Emmy for his role as a Russian spy on FX’s “The Americans,” thought back on the series, which said farewell in May after six seasons.
“The dimensions that every character had in that show was tenfold, and I’ll miss the challenge of that,” Rhys said.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the Amazon comedy about a 1950s housewife who finds refuge on stage, picked up five Emmys on Monday including for comedy series, lead actress in a comedy and supporting actress in a comedy. (And that was on top of the three awards the show picked up at the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.)
Being a top winner for the night was just “delightful icing” (specifically buttercream), the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said backstage in the Emmys press room.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have a stable of actors who are not only incredibly… kind, generous actors, they take care of each other. They want the best for everyone’s performance,” Sherman-Palladino said. “When you get into a situation like that, everybody’s so tight, it’s like it’s one in a million.”
A year after Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” became the first original content from a streaming service to win the top drama prize at the Emmy Awards, Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” scored the Emmy for comedy series.
It was a banner year for the Amazon comedy created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who shares executive-producing duties with husband Daniel Palladino.
Nominated for 14 Emmy Awards, the series about a housewife turned stand-up comic in 1958 New York City took home eight awards total between last week’s Creative Arts Emmys and Monday’s ceremony.
Dressed in a white tuxedo emblazoned with the Statue of Liberty, a fabulous RuPaul Charles was ecstatic after snagging the first Emmy win over the 10 season run of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" in the reality competition category. Backstage in the Emmys press room, the entertainer spoke about the wider message of the series.
“We’re living in a country that's very divided right now,” Charles said. “Our show adds a little relief for the outsider. We celebrate people who dance outside the box...those stories need to be told.”
Surrounded by about 20 of his creative staff on the show, RuPaul said it’s the intersection of entertainment and touching stories on “Drag Race” that helps it resonate with audiences.
A partial cast of HBO's hit "Game of Thrones" (including stars Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gwendoline Christie, Nathalie Emmanuel, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Liam Cunningham and Jacob Anderson), along with creator George R.R. Martin and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss arrived backstage to the Emmys press room fresh off their third win for outstanding drama series.
Clarke and Harington were singled out to be asked how the show has changed their lives.
"I met my wife on this show, so in that way, it gave me my future family and my life from here on in," said Harington, who wed former costar Rose Leslie in June. "That's the main thing it did for me. It's changed it completely. You could not ask for a better job to take you through your 20s than to be an actor on 'Game of Thrones.' "
Produced by Ryan Murphy, FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” is far more than a narrative about the 1997 murder of the Italian fashion designer by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. It’s also a dramatic window into what it was like to be gay in America in the ’90s.
Which may be why the show, which starred Edgar Ramirez as Versace and Darren Criss as Cunanan, won the Emmy for limited series on Monday night and Murphy received directing honors in the category.
Backstage, the cast and its director crowded onto the press room stage for what might have been the evening’s fastest group interview. Murphy was to-the-point but poignant.
It was a battle months in the making.
Ever since Netflix surpassed HBO in total Emmy nominations in July for the first time, all eyes were on the two networks to see which platform would come out of the 2018 Primetime Emmys victorious.
In the end, the rivals tied with 23 wins each. NBC followed with 16 wins, while FX netted 12 wins. CNN and Amazon Prime Video tied with eight trophies each.
Maybe it was an unconscious effort to beat the Monday night blues, but the most noticeable trend on the 70th Emmy Awards red — well, make that gold — carpet was an emphasis on bright, bold and otherwise unusual (at least for an awards show) colors ranging from Dakota Fanning’s jade-green pleated chiffon crossover Dior dress with a tied back to Tracee Ellis Ross’ voluminous fuchsia Valentino gown.
Other head-turners in candy-colored clothes were Regina King in a curve-hugging chartreuse strapless gown with a graceful arc of fabric across the breastbone; Tatiana Maslany in a custom lime green and black jumpsuit; and Leslie Jones in a custom iridescent pantsuit that seemed to waver between silver and pink depending on the light.
Plus, a noticeable number of women wore pants at this year’s Emmy Awards arrivals.
Regina King arrived backstage at the Emmys press room with Miles Davis' “Kind of Blue” album playing in her head as the soundtrack to her victory.
“I'm feeling kind of blue,” she said. “In such a good way in my chartreuse.”
In fact, that show-stopping chartreuse gown was blemished with an almost imperceptible red stain, the result of her lipstick dropping onto her lap just before the nominees in her category were announced. (King won the Emmy for lead actress in a limited series or movie for her work in “Seven Seconds.”)
Sixty-three-year old actor Jeff Daniels used his time backstage at the Emmys press room to give a mini-lesson on the craft of acting.
The two-time Emmy winner scored an award for supporting actor in a limited series for his role as a scripture-spouting villain in Netflix’s feminist western “Godless.” He was also nominated this year for lead actor in a limited series for Hulu's “The Looming Tower.”
“You don't want to get caught going for the joke in a comedy. In a drama, you look for the humor. It’s kind of basic,” he said. “Also Meryl [Streep] taught me this — I leave a lot to chance now … you just get the basic idea of what this guy is thinking and then jump off the cliff and start flapping your arms.”