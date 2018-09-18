Rachel Brosnahan’s appearance backstage in the Emmys press room was short but charming. In her flowing crimson dress and bright red lipstick, she conjured a sense of 1950s glamour consistent with her show, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“This is very, very new — I feel like the new kid at the party,” she said of her lead actress in a comedy win. She tilted her head to the side, appearing demure and a bit shy.

As to why her Amazon series has resonated with audiences, she said: “The show is equal parts fantasy and reality. It has beautiful clothes and sets. It’s aspirational too; it’s about a woman reinventing herself ... and it’s never too late to do that. And it’s funny and filled with joy at its core — and that’s something we need a lot more of right now.”