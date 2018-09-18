Peter Dinklage arrived backstage to the press room, setting his Emmy down by his feet as he answered journalists' questions.
He was asked about the rumor that he didn't originally want the role of Tyrion in HBO's "Game of Thrones" for which he won his third Emmy.
"Where'd you hear that?" he said. "That's nonsense. How did that rumor get started?"
Judging by the nontraditional formal wear donned by leading men Ricky Martin, Justin Hartley, Antonio Banderas and the hosts of “Queer Eye,” a muster of peacocks has descended upon the 70th Primetime Emmys.
Although the peak-lapel tuxedo in impenetrable black is a staple of the red carpet, men’s sartorial selections at the Emmys on Monday were anything but staid. Several went with hues of white, midnight blue, olive green, red and also a plaid print.
Thandie Newton delivered an emotional speech Monday night when she received the Emmy for supporting actress in a drama.
However, not all of what the “Westworld” actress had to say was fit for print, or in this case, for broadcast television. (Don’t blame Newton, she’s not used to having to deal with censors now that she works for HBO.)
So what got bleeped from her speech? Newton saying, “I’m so [F-word] blessed.”
Rachel Brosnahan’s appearance backstage in the Emmys press room was short but charming. In her flowing crimson dress and bright red lipstick, she conjured a sense of 1950s glamour consistent with her show, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
“This is very, very new — I feel like the new kid at the party,” she said of her lead actress in a comedy win. She tilted her head to the side, appearing demure and a bit shy.
As to why her Amazon series has resonated with audiences, she said: “The show is equal parts fantasy and reality. It has beautiful clothes and sets. It’s aspirational too; it’s about a woman reinventing herself ... and it’s never too late to do that. And it’s funny and filled with joy at its core — and that’s something we need a lot more of right now.”
James Corden kept everyone on their toes Monday night when he presented at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.
After Betty White delivered one of the most heartfelt moments of the evening, Corden set a completely new tone when he took the mic.
He joked that it was the 96-year-old White who had broken up the scuffle that transpired Sunday night between Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett.
Claire Foy wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for “The Crown.”
The other nominees included:
Matthew Rhys wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for “The Americans.”
The other nominees included:
Stephen Daldry wins the 2018 Emmy for outstanding directing for a drama series for “The Crown.”
The other nominees included:
Tiffany Haddish arrived backstage resplendent in a custom-made rainbow-striped dress inspired by the colors of the Eritrean flag, an homage to her late father's heritage. ("This is the only one that's out there right now," she said. "This is an original.")
"Hi everybody," she greeted the crowd of journalists.
Haddish was announced as the winner of the guest actress in a comedy series award last week at the Creative Arts Emmys for her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig.
It may not be Sunday Night Football — after all, that’s why the Emmys are on a Monday this year — but there’s still plenty of action to recap at the 70th Primetime Emmys.
With the show more than halfway over, it’s time to take a closer look at where the networks currently stand.
For the first time ever, Netflix amassed the most Emmy nominations with 112 compared with HBO’s 108. However, the latter put up a good fight at the Creative Arts Emmy awards, winning 17 compared with Netflix’s 16.