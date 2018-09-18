Sandra Oh made history when she scored a nomination for lead actress in a drama, becoming the first woman of Asian descent in Emmy history to achieve the feat.
Oh’s parents, Korean immigrants, are accompanying her to the ceremony Monday and already scored a big win on the red carpet.
According to Times writer Yvonne Villarreal, Oh was eager to introduce Milo Ventimiglia to her parents and was successful in her mission.
The red carpet is often rife with political messaging, with ribbons and pins appearing on a near annual basis, but at this year’s Emmy Awards red carpet, some stars took things to another level.
“Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis repped Nike and Colin Kaepernick on Monday, wearing a blinged-out red and black sweatshirt as a way to support the company that stood by the embattled quarterback.
Others on the carpet took a more subtle tack with their messaging. Emmy winner and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host RuPaul Charles walked the carpet in a pristine white suit featuring a repeating black pattern of the Statue of Liberty.
The gold carpet is in full swing at the 2018 Emmys, and the celebrities are out in full force. See Sterling K. Brown, Trevor Noah and more famous faces, and check back for more of the latest arrivals throughout the evening.
While you’re stuck at work or just dealing with the regular aches of Mondays, the TV elite are making their way down the gold carpet at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. And we’re reporting live from that sweltering red carpet — reapplying sunblock every so often — at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Follow @LATimesEnt on Twitter, @LATimes_Entertainment on Instagram as well as TV reporter Yvonne Villarreal on Twitter at @villareally to get all the latest action from the carpet.
The 2018 Emmy Awards have already made some history. Black actors swept the guest-acting categories for the first time ever, and “Jesus Christ Superstar” producers John Legend, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber became members of the elusive EGOT club.
This follows the tone set by the 2017 Emmys, which also had its fair share of groundbreaking moments. “Atlanta’s” Donald Glover became the first black director to win an Emmy for comedy direction, “Master of None’s” Lena Waithe became the first black woman ever to win for comedy writing (she was also the first black woman ever nominated in the category) and Reed Morano became just the second woman to win for drama directing.
Ahead of the 70th Emmy Awards on Monday night (click here for everything you need to know), here’s a look back at some memorable moments from the 2017 ceremony.
There’s a good reason why “Veep” won’t be taking home a single Emmy on Monday night.
It’s not nominated for any awards.
And there’s an even better reason why “Veep,” which has amassed 12 Primetime Emmys in its first six seasons, went unacknowledged this year.
If it wasn’t enough to mingle with some of TV’s brightest stars, partygoers at the Variety and Women in Film shindig had a special bonus Saturday night: a performance by Australian pop sensation Troye Sivan.
The singer-songwriter congratulated the crowd both before and after his three-song set, saying: “If you’re here tonight, it means you’re either nominated for an Emmy, or at least you know someone who’s nominated for an Emmy, and that’s pretty ... cool.” Later, he added, “I hope you guys are all patting yourselves on the back. This is really an incredible night.”
Among the A-listers on the scene were Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Trevor Noah, Ann Dowd, Sterling K. Brown, Darren Criss, Charlie Heaton, Jeffrey Wright, Betty Gilpin, Constance Wu, Jenna Dewan, Alice Eve, Samira Wiley, Laverne Cox, Karamo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness.
Justin Hartley isn’t likely to be seen alongside Parker Bates or Logan Shroyer in an episode of the TV show “This Is Us,” nominated for drama series at this year’s Emmys. After all, the three actors play the same character, Kevin Pearson, but at different ages. Yet there they all were, together, at Entertainment Weekly’s Sept. 15 pre-Emmy celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
Spotting Hartley near the entry, Bates dashed over to say hello. Later in the party, Shroyer and Hartley posed for pictures together.
Nominated in the lead actor in a drama category for the same show, Sterling K. Brown could also be spotted with his childhood and teen counterparts, Lonnie Chavis and Niles Fitch. The hit show’s many other children turned up too, and included Faithe Herman, Eris Baker, Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Hannah Zeile.
Sandra Oh, star of BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” attracted more than a little attention at Saturday’s TV Tea Party event in Beverly Hills, staged by BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Los Angeles and BBC America. Oh, the first actress of Asian descent to be an Emmy nominee for a leading role in a dramatic series, chatted happily with all who stopped to wish her well.
Inside the Gardens at the Beverly Hilton hotel, party guests also showered congratulations and good wishes on the many Emmy nominees in attendance, including lead actress nominees Tatiana Maslany of “Orphan Black” and Thandie Newton of “Westworld” as well as actors such as Justin Hartley of “This Is Us,” Jared Harris of “The Crown,” Charlie Heaton of “Stranger Things” and Angela Sarafyan of “Westworld,” who all appear in Emmy-nominated shows.
With series including “The Sopranos” and “Sex & the City” leading the way in 2001, HBO led all networks in Primetime Emmy nominations for the first time in history that year, with a total of 94.
Its dominance would continue through 2017. But this year, with high-profile series such as “The Crown” and “GLOW” leading a pack of nominated shows, streaming service Netflix has dethroned HBO at its own game.
Netflix rolled up 112 nods this year — double what it had last year — compared to HBO’s 108.