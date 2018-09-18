And so we have put to bed the 70th running of the Emmy Awards, that night when the people of television go on to television to honor the people of television — some people of television anyway.

Here are the questions a reviewer must ask of any modern awards show: Did it run on time? In running on time, was it cruel to the people it was supposedly made to celebrate? Was whatever was roiling the news, from outside the industry or within it, or from both at once, addressed seriously, whimsically, ironically, facetiously or embarrassingly, or not at all? Was the host or hosts funny? Did that crazy thing that happened make it all worthwhile?