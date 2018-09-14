Primetime Emmy Awards co-hosts Michael Che, left, and Colin Jost. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The Television Academy is hosting the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, and we have all the pertinent details to prime you for television’s biggest night.

The ceremony will broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific. You can thank — or blame — the peacock network’s Sunday Night Football franchise for bumping the show from its usual Sunday time slot. Red-carpet coverage on the network begins at 4:30 p.m. Pacific.

For everything else you need to know about the ceremony — from who's hosting to who's nominated to who has already won a Creative Arts Emmy — keep reading.