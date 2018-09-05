Stephan James and KiKi Layne in a scene from "If Beale Street Could Talk" from director Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight.") (Annapurna Pictures / TIFF)

If you are feeling particularly anxious, concerned or upset by the cultural and political moment, the Toronto International Film Festival is here for you. Though perhaps not exactly to mellow any troubled minds.

This year’s festival, which runs Sept. 6-16 and has a longstanding reputation as an awards season launching pad, brims over with movies that reflect a charged sense of unease and uncertainty. These pictures may not provide easy answers, but they do give voice to questions that audiences are already asking themselves.

And as the first edition of the festival to convene since the revelations of the #MeToo/TimesUp era began, the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival feels mobilized and making the effort to properly read the moment.