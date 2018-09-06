A production still from director Alfonso Cuaron's film "Roma." (Netflix)

Over the course of his filmmaking career, Alfonso Cuarón has explored everything from outer space (“Gravity”) to a dystopian future (“Children of Men”) to a world populated by wizards and fantastical creatures (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”).

With his newest film, the 56-year-old director is somewhere that’s closer to home but no less rich in mystery or magic: his own past.

Set in Mexico City in the early 1970s and inspired by his childhood memories, Cuarón’s upcoming drama “Roma” follows a year in the life of a middle-class family and its nanny, Cleo, chronicling the dramas, small and large, that at times fray their relationships and the love that binds them together.