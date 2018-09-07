Rapper Drake sits on Centre Court at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP/ Getty Images)

A last-minute cancellation by Drake had Toronto International Film Festival fans in their feelings Thursday, sending disappointed attendees running through the 6ix with their woes — and holding pricey opening night tickets to the premiere he was slated to attend.

Last month the festival sent Drizzy fans into a tizzy on social media by announcing that the Toronto rapper would be in attendance to give a special introduction at the September 6 Canadian premiere of indie drama “Monsters and Men,” preceding the 2018 edition’s opening night festivities.

According to TIFF organizers, a statement from Drake’s team said the sudden change of plans was due to "scheduling commitments on his current tour":