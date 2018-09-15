Elisabeth Moss and Alex Ross Perry on underestimating 'Her Smell'

For the movie “Her Smell,” which had its word premiere as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, writer-director Alex Ross Perry and actress Elisabeth Moss pushed their ongoing collaboration to new places.

Having previously worked together on “Listen Up Philip” and “Queen of Earth” the pair created something unique with the character or Becky Something, a 90s rock star at the dizzying height of her wild behavior, notoriety and addictions and then later in the calm of her sobriety and new-found self-awareness.

The movie has an unusual structure consisting of five extended sequences that capture Becky at pivotal moments. With long-take scenes of fast-paced dialogue, many characters coming in-and-out and an agitated style, making the movie proved to be a welcome challenge for both of them.

Moss had only one week between finishing the second season of her television series “The Handmaid’s Tale” before jumping into production on “Her Smell.”

“I think I underestimated it,” she said of what the role took out of her. “I got thrown in in a way and it was definitely much more exhausting than I thought it was going to be. Just the dialogue alone and the speed, we kept trying to go faster and faster and faster.”

“And every scene is 25 minutes long and every day of filming was 8 to 14 pages,” added Perry. “And generally it was being done not a shot at a time but 7, 8, 9 minutes at a time.”