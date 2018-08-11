Essential California: The aerial war against the Holy fire

This fire might be won from the air. A squadron of 12 fixed-wing planes and 14 helicopters pounded the Holy Fire, an epic aerial assault that is showing signs of success. The hot conditions and unpredictable weather have made it difficult for firefighters to get ahead of the fire. But they have one big advantage: easy access to the water from Lake Elsinore, which they have used for countless drops. The short distance to the lake has proven a key factor in tamping down the flames. Los Angeles Times