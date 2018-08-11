Essential California: The aerial war against the Holy fire

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, Aug. 11. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this weekend:
TOP STORIES
This fire might be won from the air. A squadron of 12 fixed-wing planes and 14 helicopters pounded the Holy Fire, an epic aerial assault that is showing signs of success. The hot conditions and unpredictable weather have made it difficult for firefighters to get ahead of the fire. But they have one big advantage: easy access to the water from Lake Elsinore, which they have used for countless drops. The short distance to the lake has proven a key factor in tamping down the flames. Los Angeles Times
— Amid California’s destructive year of fire, a pitched battle is underway over how much slack the Legislature should — or can — provide for the state’s utility companies facing liability under a strict standard they have been held to for more than a half-century. Industry representatives have warned that those rules, combined with the forecast of a hotter and drier California, mean that proactive fire policies won’t be enough to prevent the kinds of costs that could lead to bankruptcy. Los Angeles Times
— Yosemite will finally reopen next week. Los Angeles Times
— Mapping California’s many terrible fires. New York Times
-- Northern California air quality goes from bad to worse. Record Searchlight
A deputy’s secrets
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy James Peterson testified for years in state court without his history of misconduct becoming an issue. But when he was set to testify in federal court, his past suddenly caught up with him. How could one court system keep his record a secret and another consider it so prejudicial that several drug cases built on his work collapsed? Los Angeles Times
The scooter backlash
As cities from Santa Monica to Beverly Hills struggle to control the rapid proliferation of electric pay-per-mile scooters, Westside vandals are waging a guerrilla war against the devices and destroying them in increasingly imaginative ways — including burying them at sea. Los Angeles Times
AROUND CALIFORNIA
Follow the money: Los Angeles officials have signed off on about $1 billion in taxpayer assistance for hotels and other development since 2005, yet they lack a rigorous process for finding out whether the money was well spent, a new audit found. Los Angeles Times
Case closed: Los Angeles prosecutors dropped all criminal charges against the “Skid Row Stabber” suspect on Friday, closing a 40-year legal saga complicated by a jailhouse scandal, overturned convictions and a defendant who may have only months to live. Los Angeles Times
Stunning decision: The plea deal for the Ghost Ship fire disaster was thrown out by a judge. Why? The defendant didn’t show remorse. SF Gate
Must be nice: Why politicians in Sacramento don’t need to worry about those long DMV lines. Sacramento Bee
Exploring their options: Facing mounting criticism for allowing Hollister Ranch landowners to keep 8.5 miles of Santa Barbara coastline largely closed to the beachgoing public, state officials indicated some regret about the controversial deal they quietly agreed to earlier this year. Los Angeles Times
Sad times: The bird population in the Salton Sea is plummeting. Desert Sun
Huge jury award: A San Francisco jury has awarded $289 million to a former school groundskeeper who claimed Monsanto’s popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his terminal cancer. Los Angeles Times
He’s impressed: A San Diego federal judge on Friday called the new plan to locate and reunite hundreds of deported parents with their separated children “impressive” and gave U.S. officials the green light to move ahead full bore over the weekend. San Diego Union-Tribune
It sold for how much?! There is no way the “Brady Bunch” house is worth that much, right? Los Angeles Daily News
