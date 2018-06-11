Today: The Road to Singapore

On his way to Singapore, Trump said he was “on a mission of peace.” But before he left, his mission at the Group of 7 summit in Quebec appeared to be one of chaos. Trump alienated America’s closest allies with his stance on trade and by suggesting Russia be let back in the G-7, despite having been expelled for invading Ukraine and annexing Crimea. Then, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Trump’s trade policies, Trump pulled out of the agreement forged at the meeting. On Sunday, White House officials lashed out at Trudeau, calling him a backstabber and accusing him of trying to make Trump look weak heading into the summit with North Korea. One said, “There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump.”