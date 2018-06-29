Today: If Roe Vs. Wade Is Overturned

As the Trump administration continues to clamp down on immigration policy, stories of the system’s complexities are emerging. In Texas, one Honduran woman’s case demonstrates the maze that asylum seekers can face, especially when members of the same family have different status. In Southern California, the recent arrest of a 62-year-old man who has been a lawful permanent resident since 1988 shows how green card holders are being targeted for deportation if they have a conviction on their records, even from decades ago. And, oddly enough, the practice of separating children from their parents and detaining them has received scathing criticism from an unlikely source: a Trump administration report. Ivanka Trump helped unveil it.