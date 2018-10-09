Today: Sounding the Alarm on Climate Change

With the midterm election four weeks from today, Trump has found an issue that resonates with his Republican base: the fight over Brett Kavanaugh. At a ceremonial swearing-in for the Supreme Court justice, Trump apologized “on behalf of our nation” to Kavanaugh and his family “for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure.” The polarizing comments appear to be part of a larger strategy to stir the pot, with the thinking that it will help the GOP lock down key races for the Senate, even if it means Democrats take control of the House of Representatives.