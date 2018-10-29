Today: Hate Speech and Hate Crime

As the stories of the 11 shooting victims at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday emerge, authorities have charged a 46-year-old man on 29 counts in what the Anti-Defamation League has called “the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.” Coming after the arrest of a 56-year-old vocal supporter of President Trump who was charged with sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats last week, the attack has raised more questions about rhetoric, social media and responsibility. Both men posted their views online before allegedly acting out; the Pittsburgh suspect wrote on Gab, a platform that’s been a safe harbor for white nationalists, moments before the first 911 calls came. Meanwhile, Trump has come under criticism for sending mixed messages — condemning the attacks while also continuing to vilify his political opponents and the media.