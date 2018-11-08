Today: Mass Shooting in Thousand Oaks

If Sessions’ departure was meant to send a message, Trump was more overt in trying to fend off investigations from a soon-to-be Democratic-run House of Representatives. While he and Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi expressed hopes for cooperation, Trump threatened a “warlike posture” if Democrats subpoena his tax returns or look into other sensitive matters, while Pelosi vowed to make Congress a stronger check on the executive branch. The president’s comments came during a news conference in which he declared “a great victory” in the midterm election, aired grievances against fellow GOP members, and sparred with the media. Hours later, the White House suspended CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credential, falsely accusing him of “placing his hands on” a female intern trying to take his microphone. (Watch the video for yourself.)