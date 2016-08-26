Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. We've got a number of big stories that we're following:
- Lawmakers finished work on Wednesday on a pair of closely watched climate change bills, from the expansion of the state's climate goals to a bill intended to require more oversight of state regulators.
- Sex offenders would have to reveal more about their online habits, including email addresses, in a bill now on the governor's desk.
- An effort to end California's use of Daylight Savings Time looks to have run out of time in the statehouse.
- Gov. Jerry Brown must now decide whether to sign or veto a plan to make tampons tax free in California.
California women could soon pick up a year's worth of birth control pills at once
California women could receive a year’s worth of birth control pills at once under a bill sent to the governor Friday.
The state currently prevents pharmacists from dispensing more than three months' worth of oral contraceptives at one time. Most women pick up their birth control prescriptions every month or every three months.
The bill’s supporters say allowing women to pick up more pills at once will help prevent unintended pregnancy, especially in rural areas where women must travel long distances to visit a pharmacy.
California theme parks would be banned from breeding orcas or featuring them in performances for entertainment purposes under a bill the state Senate sent to Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday.
SeaWorld, the park featured in the critical 2013 documentary "Blackfish," announced in March that it would stop breeding orcas.
The legislation passed Friday would prevent theme parks and other organizations in California from starting similar breeding programs in the future. The bill needs the governor's signature to take effect.
The orca provision is part of a budget-related bill that would be wrapped into the $171-billion state budget the governor signed in June.
9:58 a.m. Aug. 26, 2016, 9:58 a.m.
Lawmakers push school bus safety bill after fatality
Nearly a year after a special needs student died in Whittier after being left in a sweltering bus parked with its windows closed, state lawmakers on Friday sent the governor a bill that would require new safety steps for school bus drivers.
Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) named his bill after Hun Joon “Paul” Lee, 19, a student at Sierra Adult School who could not verbally communicate and needed special care.
"No parent should fear that their child will not return home safely at the end of the day,” Mendoza said. "My hope is that SB 1072 will prevent future tragedies by requiring every school bus in the state to be equipped with a child-safety alarm system.”
The measure requires school buses, youth buses and child care motor vehicles to be equipped by the 2018-19 school year with alert systems that force drivers to manually disarm or scan an alarm at the rear of the bus before exiting the bus.
The bill also requires school districts to improve the training of drivers to avoid students being left on buses alone and requires notification of the Department of Motor Vehicles of some incidents involving students being left behind.
6:22 p.m. Aug. 25, 2016, 6:22 p.m.
House Democrats join Clinton's 'alt-right' message targeting GOP
For months House Democrats have been attempting to tie down-ballot Republican opponents to the controversial statements of Donald Trump.
Now Democrats have a new campaign bogeyman around which to build their attacks after Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton opened a sharp line of attack in a speech Thursday: the so-called "alternative right" or "alt-right."
In her remarks, Clinton accused Trump of "taking hate groups mainstream" and referred to the alt-right as a "racist ideology."
So what is the alt-right? Different things to different people, or as The Times' Evan Halper puts it: "a loosely organized network of anti-establishment activists on the right that helped fuel the GOP nominee’s rise."
Regardless, it did not take long for Democrats on Thursday to pick up on the new line of attack.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee pounced on an op-ed whose author said he is a volunteer for first-term Republican Rep. Steve Knight, who is in a tight reelection fight against Democrat Bryan Caforio in California's 25th District.
"I have seen the power of the new 'alternative right' movement, and this is the future I want to see for our country," the op-ed says.
While the Democratic campaign committee criticized what it called “Knight’s acceptance of alt-right members as part of his campaign," Knight's campaign manager, Katie Varner, said the author of the op-ed "is not and has never been a member of Knight for Congress Campaign Staff."
Knight, she said, "speaks for himself."
Here is a sampling of reporting and commentary on the alt-right from The Times' David Horsey, the Washington Post, Buzzfeed and Breitbart.
California would build database of violent deaths under bill sent to governor
Californians might soon be able to look up data on violent deaths in the state if the governor signs a bill the state Senate sent him Thursday.
SB 877, authored by state Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), would require the Department of Public Health to collect data on violent deaths in the state, including shooting deaths, homicides and suicides.
The department would have to publish a summary and analysis of the data online.
The aggregate data would be public, but individual identifying information about the people involved in such deaths would be confidential.
From 2005 to 2010, California was part of a national violent death reporting project by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has since stopped funding the project in California.
SB 877 would allow California to apply for CDC grants to help fund the statewide project.
Protections against race-based wage discrimination could grow stronger under bill sent to governor
Employers in California would be prohibited from paying lower wages for similar work because of an employee's race or ethnicity under a bill sent to the governor Thursday.
The bill, SB 1063, would strengthen existing protections against race-based wage discrimination.
It would amend the state’s Equal Pay Act to prevent employers from paying workers doing “substantially similar work” different wages based on their race or ethnicity even if they have different titles or work at different sites.
Studies have shown people of color on average make less than their white counterparts, said the bill’s author, state Sen. Isadore Hall III (D-Compton), adding the legislation “will put California at the forefront of fighting wage equality."
California enacted a similar bill last year strengthening laws banning gender-based wage discrimination.
4:23 p.m. Aug. 25, 2016, 4:23 p.m.
GOP wants seat at the table to oversee state air board
The California Air Resources Board has been the target of stinging criticism from Democratic legislators — in increasingly pointed rhetoric of race and class — but Assembly GOP leader Chad Mayes wants to make sure the minority party also has a role in keeping tabs on the agency.
Mayes, who represents Yucca Valley, wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) on Thursday requesting that at least one Republican be appointed to a joint legislative committee that would review California's climate policies, which is meant to serve as a check on the powerful executive agency.
Earlier this week, lawmakers approved a bill that would include impose various oversight measures on the agency, including creating the legislative panel, adding two members of the Legislature as non-voting members to the board, and requiring board members to be reappointed after six years. Gov. Jerry Brown indicated he plans to sign the bill, AB 197, along with a companion climate measure, SB 32.
Mayes did not vote for the oversight measure, nor did most Republicans. Only two GOP members — Assemblymembers David Hadley of Manhattan Beach and Brian Dahle of Bieber — backed the bill.
"While I believe that AB 197 does not go far enough to reign in the unelected bureaucrats at CARB, it is a step towards imposing accountability," Mayes wrote. "That is a good thing. For the new committee’s oversight role to have any legitimacy, however, it needs to be more than a one-party rubber stamp for the Board’s edicts."
The legislative committee would consist of at least three assembly members and three senators. The bill makes no reference to the political party make-up of the panel.
4:18 p.m. Aug. 25, 2016, 4:18 p.m.
Governor to consider banning smoking near youth sports events
Having already signed several anti-tobacco bills this year, Gov. Jerry Brown will also get to decide whether to ban smoking within 250 feet of Little League baseball games and other youth sports events.
The latest bill was approved Thursday by the state Senate and sent to Brown, who previously raised the smoking age to 21 and designated electronic cigarettes as tobacco products subject to bans on use in restaurants and other public places where smoking is banned.
The new proposal is by Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), a pediatrician, who said youth sports events are meant to promote healthy living, which is undermined by smoking. He also said secondhand smoke is a health risk.
“This is a measure to protect our public health,” said Pan, whose SB 977 also applies to electronic cigarettes.
Bill requiring ignition-lock devices for DUI offenders sent to governor
Californians convicted of driving under the influence may have to install a device in their cars that would ensure they are sober before they can start the ignition.
Under a bill the California Senate sent to the governor Thursday, DUI offenders would have to equip their vehicles with ignition interlock devices to have their licenses reinstated or to obtain a restricted license.
The devices, which can detect alcohol on a person's breath, require drivers to breathe into them to prove they are sober before they can start their vehicle.
If the governor signs the bill, SB 1046, it would take effect in 2019.
Los Angeles County already requires DUI offenders to install ignition interlock devices in their cars as part of a pilot program also in place in Sacramento, Alameda and Tulare counties.
In those counties, first-time DUI offenders must use the device for five months. Subsequent offenses require drivers to use the devices for longer periods of time.
California law already allows people convicted of DUIs to apply for restricted licenses or to have their licenses reinstated.
3:21 p.m. Aug. 25, 2016, 3:21 p.m.
Assemblywoman Cheryl Brown gets warning letter for not reporting asset transfer
The state's ethics watchdog agency has issued a warning letter to state Assemblywoman Cheryl Brown (D-San Bernardino) for violating a requirement to report the disposal of a personal asset, officials said Thursday.
The Enforcement Division of the Fair Political Practices Commission launched an investigation after receiving a complaint that alleged Brown reported a business entity that raised concern about a potential conflict of interest.
“Specifically, we found that in 2012, you transferred ownership of your business Brown Publishing LLC to an adult child but erroneously continued to report that economic interest” on an annual statement of economic interests, write Galena West, chief of the Enforcement Division of the FPPC, in the letter.
Elected officials are required to report when they dispose of an asset, according to the Political Reform Act.
“Your actions violated the Act because you continued to report an interest in Brown Publishing on a subsequent annual statement,” West wrote. Because Brown later corrected her public documents “we are closing this matter,” West wrote.
Brown is locked into a tough reelection contest.
2:59 p.m. Aug. 25, 2016, 2:59 p.m.
California agency drops probe of former state Sen. Ron Calderon
With former state Sen. Ronald Calderon having pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges in June, the state’s campaign finance watchdog agency said Thursday that it is dropping its investigation into whether he violated political finance rules.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission had been involved in an administrative investigation into whether Calderon had improperly requested a donation to a charity in addition to campaign finance violations, according to Dave Bainbridge, an assistant chief of the agency’s enforcement division.
“In light of Mr. Calderon's recent guilty plea to federal criminal charges, the commission is closing this matter without further action,” Bainbridge wrote to Calderon’s attorney, Mark Geragos.
Calderon pleaded guilty on June 13 to mail fraud, conceding he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from undercover FBI agents and a hospital executive.
Calderon faces sentencing in the federal case on Sept. 19.
3:04 p.m. Aug. 25, 2016, 3:04 p.m.
Emotions flare over legislation to expand overtime pay for California farmworkers
Tensions flared at the state Capitol on Thursday after the state Assembly abruptly adjourned without taking up its most anticipated piece of legislation of the day: a bill that would expand overtime pay for thousands of California farmworkers.
Another showdown over AB 1066, a bill authored by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), had been expected in the lower house after a similar proposal died in June four votes short of the majority it needed to pass.
But lawmakers said they would wait until Monday to keep working with members to garner the support. The lack of action on Thursday suggested they were having trouble mustering up the votes needed for it to pass.
Leaders with the United Farm Workers of America initially exchanged terse words with Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) outside the chambers over the decision to wait.
"We are on the same team," Garcia assured them, as labor leaders said dozens of farmworkers had given up their time and wages to be at the Capitol for the vote. "At the end of the day we are all trying to make sure this happens. We are going to get the 41 votes."
Gonzalez later met privately with more than 10 members of the labor union, as dozens of farmworkers waited outside, singing songs and chanting for about an hour, "Sí Se Puede" and "Overtime."
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon then addressed the crowd, assuring farmworkers that legislators would take up the issue next week.
"I will do everything in my power to make sure this passes next week," Rendon said. "In this building we talk about how California is ahead of the game. We talk about how California is ahead of the world. But we are not as long as we are not paying farmworkers overtime."
On their respective house floors, Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León have given passionate speeches, urging lawmakers to support the legislation.
The United Farm Workers association, which sponsored it, argues the legislation addresses an injustice farmworkers have lived with since they were first exempted from federal minimum wage and overtime standards nearly eight decades ago.
But prominent business groups, led by the California Farm Bureau Federation and a coalition of agricultural producers, have thrown their political weight against it, saying the legislation saddles farmers and growers with higher costs.
"If overtime rules change, farmers would likely adjust work schedules to avoid overtime or take other actions, such as reducing acreage, switching crops or looking for machines that can replace people," said Dave Kranz, a spokesman from the California Farm Bureau Federation. "In any of those scenarios, unfortunately, employees would lose work hours."
The proposal would roll out new rules for overtime in 2019, lowering the current 10-hour-day threshold for overtime by half an hour each year until it reaches the standard eight-hour day by 2022. It also would phase in a 40-hour standard workweek for the first time.
Before the vote, nearly 250 farmworkers gathered on the south steps of Capitol. They came from the Central Valley and Napa and Sonoma counties, where they harvest grapes and tree fruit, to the Central Coast, where they fill baskets of strawberries, vegetables and mushrooms.
UFW president Arturo Rodríguez said the workers had sacrificed a day’s wages to lobby in support of the bill.
Sylvia Huerta, 70, said she and her two friends woke up at 3 a.m. to feed their children and board the bus to Sacramento at the crack of dawn. They have worked in the fields for more than 20 years, picking lettuce and broccoli, she said, and rarely if ever receive any overtime under the state's limited laws.
“It is hard on women like us, mothers and workers,” she said.
1:44 p.m. Aug. 25, 2016, 1:44 p.m. Reporting from Sacramento
Developer incentive to build low-income housing passes state Senate
A measure to expand incentives for developers who agree to build low-income housing cleared the state Senate on Thursday.
The bill from Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) strengthens the state’s rules requiring local governments to approve housing projects that allow developers to build at higher densities, have lower parking requirements or receive other concessions if they reserve a portion of their projects for low-income residents. Bloom contends that local governments use ambiguities in the law to stall projects that otherwise should be approved.
The measure sparked some debate, with Democratic Sen. Mark Leno noting that community groups in his hometown of San Francisco had opposed the effort, arguing it undermined local policies.
“Beware of one-sized-fits-all land-use proposals,” Leno said.
Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) who presented the bill on Bloom’s behalf, countered that it would help the state’s problems with rising housing prices.
“This is a bill that does merit support, given the serious housing crisis we have statewide,” Allen said.
The measure now returns to the Assembly for a vote on changes made in the Senate. It’s one of three bills Gov. Jerry Brown endorsed in May as part of a legislative package to increase housing supply as a way to reduce costs.
Brown’s own plan to streamline approval for housing projects, which would have made larger changes to local rules governing housing, failed to get support in the Legislature and is no longer under consideration this year.
11:04 a.m. Aug. 25, 2016, 11:04 a.m. Reporting from Sacramento
Waste, ethics violations by state workers uncovered by auditor
The state auditor on Thursday blasted various California agencies for ethics violations and wasteful practices, including the failure to collect nearly $315,000 in rent and utilities over five years from tenants of a mobile home park owned by Caltrans.
Auditor Elaine Howle issues reports twice a year on improper activity found by investigations her office conducts.
“Through our investigations, we found conflict of interest, violation of post‑employment ethics restrictions, waste of state funds, misuse of state resources, and activities incompatible with state employment,” Howle wrote to Gov. Jerry Brown. “In total, we identified $397,000 in gifts not disclosed and in wasted funds related to improper travel expenses and mismanagement.”
The report found that the California Department of Transportation failed to properly manage a San Joaquin Valley mobile home park that it purchased in late 2010.
Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty has assigned a new agent to the project and reminded employees of proper procedures.
“The information brought to light by the State Auditor does not reflect the mission, vision and goals of the Department of Transportation, and as a department I have taken immediate and decisive corrective actions to improve our performance,” he said in a statement
Auditors also found:
— A district engineer for the State Water Resources Control Board violated conflict-of-interest law by repeatedly recommending that the state's drinking water program enter into funding agreements with an engineering firm that employed the district engineer's spouse, and by approving the engineering firm's claims for payment. The firm received $3.9 million.
— A peace officer supervisor working for the Department of Parks and Recreation improperly accepted a gift of 24 pairs of designer sunglasses valued at $4,800 from a vendor that did business with the state.
— The Department of Public Health wasted $74,200 in state funds by inappropriately reimbursing the commuting expenses of an official from the official's home in Sonoma County to headquarters in Sacramento.
10:14 a.m. Aug. 25, 2016, 10:14 a.m.
After opposition from Mayor Eric Garcetti and others, bill to restructure L.A. County MTA is shelved for year
Facing growing opposition from the political establishment, a state lawmaker has dropped a bill for the year that would have reorganized the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board to give more voice to the dozens of small cities in the county.
Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) had complained that 87 cities other than Los Angels have 52% of the county’s population but only 31% of the MTA’s board members, which he says means they are not getting their fair share of projects.
His bill would have reconfigured the board by reducing from five to two the number of members appointed by the county Board of Supervisors and reducing from two to one the number of public members appointed by the mayor of Los Angeles.
Mendoza proposed to add the mayor of Long Beach to the board as well as one mayor or city council member appointed by the Assembly speaker and additional city officials selected by a committee representing smaller cities.
The bill’s opponents included the Central City Assn., the county of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the State Building and Construction Trades Council and the Metro board of directors.
“Even though my bill has broad support of elected officials from cities throughout Los Angeles County, I believe it is in the best interest of all stakeholders that we continue to work toward a bipartisan effort that will benefit every resident in our region,” Mendoza said in a statement
“My goal continues to be to improve the governance of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority by restructuring its membership so that it represents all of Los Angeles’ diverse citizens and interests,” he added. “Today this is not the case, but I remain committed to accomplishing this goal.”
9:57 a.m. Aug. 25, 2016, 9:57 a.m.
Gregory Schmidt, longtime secretary of the California Senate, dies at 69
Gregory Schmidt, who served for 18 years as the secretary of the California state Senate before retiring two years ago, died Wednesday.
He was 69.
"For over a decade, Greg was the highest ranking staffer in the Senate, but he was always humble," said Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles). "He never forgot that all of us were just regular people who worked for all the people of California."
De León's office said Schmidt died after a brief battle with cancer.
Schmidt was a veteran legislative staffer, and as Senate secretary served as the upper house's chief parliamentarian. A top aide who stayed out of the public eye, he served under four different Democrats who led the Senate. Before that, he was a chief consultant to the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Assembly's Human Services Committee. He began his political career as a volunteer in Democratic politics, having also spent a year in seminary school.
Schmidt's 2014 retirement came after a series of high-profile controversies involving both the conduct of three senators and accusations of nepotism in the hiring of Senate staff. He was replaced by the current Senate secretary, Daniel Alvarez.
The Senate is expected to honor Schmidt on Thursday morning in its regular floor session.
Sex offenders would have to disclose email addresses and usernames under bill sent to governor
Sex offenders would be required to report their email addresses, usernames and other Internet identifiers to law enforcement under a bill California state senators sent to the governor Wednesday.
The bill, SB 448, would amend parts of California law enacted when voters passed anti sex-trafficking law Proposition 35 that have since been challenged in court. The bill now goes to the governor.
SB 448 would apply to offenders convicted on or after Jan. 1, 2017 who used the Internet to carry out sex crimes.
Proposition 35 passed by statewide ballot in 2012 with more than 80 percent of the vote. It increased punishments for human traffickers and expanded the definition of human trafficking to include the creation and distribution of child pornography.
In 2014, a federal court sided with the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which had challenged that parts of Prop. 35 violated sex offenders’ constitutional rights. The judge in the case gave California until the end of this year to fix flaws the court found in the law.
5:13 p.m. Aug. 24, 2016, 5:13 p.m. sacramento
California could decriminalize prostitution if Gov. Jerry Brown signs these two bills
The state Assembly on Wednesday took bold steps to decriminalize prostitution, sending two controversial bills to Gov. Jerry Brown that supporters say would protect victims trafficked in the sex industry.
SB 1322 and SB 1129 drew the support of a large coalition of advocates who said the bills diverted victims away from the criminal justice system and provided a better path to social services for children and teens forced into prostitution.
But opponents argued the bills made it difficult for authorities to go after buyers and sellers in the sex trade. Vulnerable children, they said, often don’t see themselves as victims, run away from unsecured shelters and remain tied to their traffickers through complicated psychological and emotional bonds.
Legislation to curb human trafficking has been a prominent issue at the state Capitol this session, as prosecutors and advocates have pushed the issue to the political forefront. Most of the proposals have focused on the trade of forced sex and reflect a cultural shift in the approach to prostitution that aims to treat people forced into the business like victims, not criminals.
4:01 p.m. Aug. 24, 2016, 4:01 p.m. SACRAMENTO
Gov. Jerry Brown hails sweeping climate legislation, plans to sign both measures into law
Flanked by legislative leaders, Gov. Jerry Brown said new measures approved on Wednesday would be a milestone for the state's climate change policies.
"This is a real commitment backed up by real power," he said during a Capitol news conference.
Brown and top lawmakers spoke with reporters shortly after the Legislature gave their final stamp of approval to the two bills, a stark change in fortune after they appeared to lack the necessary support earlier this month. The governor has said he plans to sign the bills.
Senate Bill 32, sponsored by Sen. Fran Pavley (D-Agoura Hills), would extend and expand California's target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The current goal is to hit 1990 levels by 2020; the new proposal would require the state to reduce emissions by an additional 40% by 2030.
Pavley, who is retiring this year because of term limits, said, "This is a great way for me to spend my last week in the Legislature.”
The second measure, Assembly Bill 197, sponsored by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), includes a mix of proposals to increase legislative oversight of state regulators and focus their attention on disadvantaged communities.
Those issues have been emotionally charged for lawmakers, and assuaging their concerns was key to piecing together enough votes for the legislation this year.
Garcia said it was important to “make sure all communities of California are benefiting from our climate change policy.”
The legislation does not resolve all of the issues facing California's climate programs. In particular, the measures do not address the cap-and-trade program, which is facing a lawsuit claiming the program is an unconstitutional tax.
Brown has signaled that he plans to pursue new steps to safeguard from ongoing legal uncertainty the cap-and-trade effort, which requires companies to purchase permits in order to release greenhouse gas emissions.