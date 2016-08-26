Flanked by legislative leaders, Gov. Jerry Brown said new measures approved on Wednesday would be a milestone for the state's climate change policies.

"This is a real commitment backed up by real power," he said during a Capitol news conference.

Brown and top lawmakers spoke with reporters shortly after the Legislature gave their final stamp of approval to the two bills, a stark change in fortune after they appeared to lack the necessary support earlier this month. The governor has said he plans to sign the bills.

Senate Bill 32, sponsored by Sen. Fran Pavley (D-Agoura Hills), would extend and expand California's target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The current goal is to hit 1990 levels by 2020; the new proposal would require the state to reduce emissions by an additional 40% by 2030.

Pavley, who is retiring this year because of term limits, said, "This is a great way for me to spend my last week in the Legislature.”

The second measure, Assembly Bill 197, sponsored by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), includes a mix of proposals to increase legislative oversight of state regulators and focus their attention on disadvantaged communities.

Those issues have been emotionally charged for lawmakers, and assuaging their concerns was key to piecing together enough votes for the legislation this year.

Garcia said it was important to “make sure all communities of California are benefiting from our climate change policy.”

The legislation does not resolve all of the issues facing California's climate programs. In particular, the measures do not address the cap-and-trade program, which is facing a lawsuit claiming the program is an unconstitutional tax.

Brown has signaled that he plans to pursue new steps to safeguard from ongoing legal uncertainty the cap-and-trade effort, which requires companies to purchase permits in order to release greenhouse gas emissions.