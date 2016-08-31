LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
Between now and Wednesday night, the big focus will be on the last hours of this year's legislative session in Sacramento.

  • Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a ban on using bullhooks to control elephants, a bill he vetoed in 2015.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.
  • Lawmakers approved a bill Monday requiring county jails to provide in-person visits for the families of inmates.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debates as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Aug. 31, 2016
Aug. 31, 2016 Reporting from Sacramento

California's former budget director tapped to pitch in on Puerto Rico crisis

John Myers

California's former budget director tapped to pitch in on Puerto Rico crisis

Ana Matosantos and Gov. Jerry Brown (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)
Ana Matosantos and Gov. Jerry Brown (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

Ana Matosantos, who served two governors as budget director, was appointed Wednesday by President Obama as one of seven members of a financial oversight board to assist cash-strapped Puerto Rico.

Matosantos' role on the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, created through a new federal effort to help the U.S. territory through its fiscal crisis, will be to help create a new dialogue between the island's government and its creditors.

Puerto Rico defaulted on a $422-million bond in May, and faces significant problems in providing basic government services.

Matosantos, 40, left Gov. Jerry Brown's administration in 2013 and has been in private consulting roles ever since. She also served in the Arnold Schwarzenegger administration.

“With a broad range of skills and experiences, these officials have the breadth and depth of knowledge that is needed to tackle this complex challenge and put the future of the Puerto Rican people first," Obama said in a written statement.

