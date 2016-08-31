California's former budget director tapped to pitch in on Puerto Rico crisis

Ana Matosantos, who served two governors as budget director, was appointed Wednesday by President Obama as one of seven members of a financial oversight board to assist cash-strapped Puerto Rico.

Matosantos' role on the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, created through a new federal effort to help the U.S. territory through its fiscal crisis, will be to help create a new dialogue between the island's government and its creditors.

Puerto Rico defaulted on a $422-million bond in May, and faces significant problems in providing basic government services.

Matosantos, 40, left Gov. Jerry Brown's administration in 2013 and has been in private consulting roles ever since. She also served in the Arnold Schwarzenegger administration.

“With a broad range of skills and experiences, these officials have the breadth and depth of knowledge that is needed to tackle this complex challenge and put the future of the Puerto Rican people first," Obama said in a written statement.