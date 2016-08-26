ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. We've got a number of big stories that we're following:

We've also got a new bill tracking page for some of this month's biggest state Capitol debates.

Find the July Essential Politics archives here.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Aug. 26, 2016
10:38 a.m. Aug. 26, 2016, 10:38 a.m.

California women could soon pick up a year's worth of birth control pills at once

Sophia Bollag

California women could soon pick up a year's worth of birth control pills at once

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

California women could receive a year’s worth of birth control pills at once under a bill sent to the governor Friday.

The state currently prevents pharmacists from dispensing more than three months' worth of oral contraceptives at one time. Most women pick up their birth control prescriptions every month or every three months.

The bill’s supporters say allowing women to pick up more pills at once will help prevent unintended pregnancy, especially in rural areas where women must travel long distances to visit a pharmacy.

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
71°