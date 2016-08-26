California women could soon pick up a year's worth of birth control pills at once

California women could receive a year’s worth of birth control pills at once under a bill sent to the governor Friday.

The state currently prevents pharmacists from dispensing more than three months' worth of oral contraceptives at one time. Most women pick up their birth control prescriptions every month or every three months.

The bill’s supporters say allowing women to pick up more pills at once will help prevent unintended pregnancy, especially in rural areas where women must travel long distances to visit a pharmacy.