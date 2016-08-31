LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Today the big focus is on the final hours of this year's legislative session in Sacramento.

  • Legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday broke through a two-year impasse to reach a deal on how to spend money generated by the state's cap-and-trade auctions.
  • The state Senate sent the governor a bill Tuesday to end the statute of limitations for rape and other felony sex crimes. The measure was inspired by allegations against comedian Bill Cosby.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debates here as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Take a look at some scenes from the legislative session captured by the L.A. Times.

Aug. 31, 2016
4:36 p.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 4:36 p.m.

Capitol cracks down on traditional penny toss

Chris Megerian

Capitol cracks down on traditional penny toss

Every year at the end of the legislative session, lobbyists and staff members gather on the second floor of the Capitol rotunda and toss pennies off the balcony. If they land a coin in the crown of the statue below, it's supposed to bring good luck.

Here's a video of the ritual from 2014.

But some blamed the penny tossing for damage to the statue of Queen Isabella and Christopher Columbus. And with another legislative session ending on Wednesday, officials took steps to cut off the ritual before it began. 

