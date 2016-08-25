LOCAL
Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
Aug. 25, 2016
Aug. 25, 2016

Developer incentive to build low-income housing passes state Senate

A measure to expand incentives for developers who agree to build low-income housing cleared the state Senate on Thursday.

The bill from Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) strengthens the state’s rules requiring local governments to approve housing projects that allow developers to build at higher densities, have lower parking requirements or receive other concessions if they reserve a portion of their projects for low-income residents. Bloom contends that local governments use ambiguities in the law to stall projects that otherwise should be approved.

The measure sparked some debate, with Democratic Sen. Mark Leno noting that community groups in his hometown of San Francisco had opposed the effort, arguing it undermined local policies.

“Beware of one-sized-fits-all land-use proposals,” Leno said.

Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) who presented the bill on Bloom’s behalf, countered that it would help the state’s problems with rising housing prices.

“This is a bill that does merit support, given the serious housing crisis we have statewide,” Allen said.

The measure now returns to the Assembly for a vote on changes made in the Senate. It’s one of three bills Gov. Jerry Brown endorsed in May as part of a legislative package to increase housing supply as a way to reduce costs.

Brown’s own plan to streamline approval for housing projects, which would have made larger changes to local rules governing housing, failed to get support in the Legislature and is no longer under consideration this year.

