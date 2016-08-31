ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. This year's legislative session headed down to the final hours Wednesday night with a flurry of final votes on bills.

  • Legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday broke through a two-year impasse to reach a deal on how to spend money generated by the state's cap-and-trade auctions.
  • The state Senate sent the governor a bill Tuesday to end the statute of limitations for rape and other felony sex crimes. The measure was inspired by allegations against comedian Bill Cosby.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debates here as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Take a look at some scenes from the legislative session captured by the L.A. Times.

Aug. 31, 2016
11:40 p.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 11:40 p.m.

California workers won't be getting double pay for Thanksgiving day duty

Liam Dillon

California workers won't be getting double pay for Thanksgiving day duty

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
State lawmakers defeated a measure late Wednesday that would have given retail and grocery store employees who work on Thanksgiving double pay.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), the bill’s author, said it was needed as more and more retailers were extending Black Friday sales into Thanksgiving Day.

“I narrowed and narrowed and narrowed this bill so it only affects the things that concern us the most: The larger retailers who continue to open up on Thanksgiving rather than allowing people to stay home with their families,” Gonzalez said.

No opponents to the measure spoke on the Assembly floor, but numerous business groups, including the California Chamber of Commerce, were against it. They argued the bill unfairly hurts big box retailers who are competing with online outlets for sales. The measure fell 10 votes short of passage, with both Republicans and Democrats in opposition.

A similar bill from Gonzalez failed last year.

