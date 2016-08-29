Gender pay equity could be expanded under this measure

A bill sent to the governor Monday would prevent California employers from paying women less than male colleagues based on prior salary.

The state strengthened its protections against gender-based wage discrimination last year. The bill the state Assembly sent the governor Monday, AB 1676, would add prior salary to the list of reasons women can’t be paid less than men.

Nationally, a woman on average makes roughly 79 cents for every dollar a man makes, according to U.S. Census Bureau data from 2014.

AB 1676, authored by Assemblywoman Nora Campos (D-San Jose), joins another pay equality bill sent to the governor last week that would strengthen protections against wage discrimination based on race or ethnicity.

An earlier version of AB 1676 would have barred employers from asking job applicants about prior salary, but amendments cut that provision from the bill.

The governor vetoed a similar bill last year and said in his explanation that the legislation was flawed because it hindered employers from seeking "relevant information" when determining a worker's salary.