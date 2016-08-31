Gov. Jerry Brown, state lawmakers reach last-minute deal on spending cap-and-trade revenues

Legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown have reached a deal on how to spend money generated by the state's cap-and-trade auctions, breaking through a two-year impasse during which time the funds have sat unspent.

The proposals emerged in two identical bills, AB 1613 and SB 830, Wednesday morning. At least one bill must be passed by both houses by the end of Wednesday, the final day of the legislative session. Top Democrats have advised their members that the bills contain a deal struck with the governor.

Under the agreement, the state will spend $900 million on programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions — nearly two-thirds of the $1.4 billion that has been raised but unallocated. The cap-and-trade program raises money from businesses that purchase permits to pollute.

The plan includes:

$135 million for transit projects

$133 million for the state's main subsidy program for low- and zero-emission vehicles, and another $80 million for a second subsidy for low-income Californians

$80 million for urban parks and other green spaces

$140 million to assist disadvantaged communities develop their own local efforts to combat climate change, such as city planning that includes affordable housing and pedestrian walkways

The spending proposal does not include the 60% of auction revenues that are automatically directed each year toward certain projects, including the bullet train and affordable housing.

The plan is not as expansive as the one proposed by Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) earlier this month, which sought to spend $1.2 billion. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) had expressed reservations about spending nearly all of the available cash in light of dwindling proceeds from recent cap-and-trade auctions.

And Brown appeared even less inclined to dip into cap-and-trade dollars. Asked last week if he backed spending those funds, he said he was "committed to spending a little of that money,” placing emphasis on the word "little."

Times staff writer Liam Dillon contributed to this report.