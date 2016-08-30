LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 2: 'I will get you': How a PTA mom became the target of a revenge campaign
  • Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a ban on using bullhooks to control elephants, a bill he vetoed in 2015.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.
  • Lawmakers approved a bill Monday requiring county jails to provide in-person visits for the families of inmates.

12:26 p.m. Aug. 30, 2016, 12:26 p.m.

Police agencies could soon charge more for concealed-weapon permits under bill headed to governor

Patrick McGreevy

Police agencies could soon charge more for concealed-weapon permits under bill headed to governor

(Andrew Burton / Getty Images)
(Andrew Burton / Getty Images)

The state Assembly on Tuesday sent the governor a bill that would allow local police and sheriff agencies to increase the fee for issuing concealed weapon permits, removing the current $100 cap and allowing charges that fully recover costs for enforcement.

Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) introduced the measure, saying the cap has resulted in Sacramento County facing a budget shortfall of about $250,000.

“Unfortunately, the current fee structure is rigid, leaving a strain on some local budgets,” McCarty said.

McCarty said the bill does not change the requirements for Californians to get a license to carry a concealed weapon.

But Republican Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez of Lake Elsinore said the bill will not prevent gun violence but could result in “pricing people out of their constitutional right” to carry guns.

“It is not going to increase anybody’s safety,” she added.

McCarty countered that the bill will provide cities and counties with “ample resources to do proper vetting to keep [concealed-weapon permits] out of the hands of people who should not have them.”

