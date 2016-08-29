LOCAL
Aug. 29, 2016
Inmates in county jails can't be denied visits from family, under bill now on its way to Gov. Jerry Brown

John Myers

(Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times)
All of California's county jails would be required to provide visits from inmate family members under legislation approved on Monday by the state Senate.

Senate Bill 1157 would force a change in as many 11 counties that have either fully switched to video conferencing or are in the process of eliminating in-person visitation.

"Without this, it means we will have incarcerated people in our jails who are not able to bond with children or family members for years," said state Sen. Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles), the bill's author.

Critics have said that existing law has allowed counties to save money by shifting to video-only visitation for inmates. During debate on the Senate floor, Mitchell said that some counties are making money by charging family members to connect long distance via closed video systems.

Republican opponents largely focused on the potential cost for counties that don't have any in-person visitation space. But some GOP senators lashed out that SB 1157 would allow more illegal items smuggled into jails, and that jail inmates must accept the consequences of their crimes.

"That is the penalty for continuing to victimize their fellow citizens," said state Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Gerber).

Counties that don't offer in-person visits and are instead moving toward video systems would have until 2022 to change their operations.

