LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 1: She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her?
ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news.


Find the July Essential Politics archives here.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Aug. 29, 2016
5:39 p.m. Aug. 29, 2016, 5:39 p.m.

Measure to ease building additional housing units goes to the governor

Measure to ease building additional housing units goes to the governor

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
82°