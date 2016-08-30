Assembly members say goodbye to those who are leaving in 2016

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Between now and Wednesday night, the big focus will be on the last hours of this year's legislative session in Sacramento.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a ban on using bullhooks to control elephants, a bill he vetoed in 2015.

An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.

Lawmakers approved a bill Monday requiring county jails to provide in-person visits for the families of inmates.

