Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Today the big focus is on the final hours of this year's legislative session in Sacramento.

  • Legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday broke through a two-year impasse to reach a deal on how to spend money generated by the state's cap-and-trade auctions.
  • The state Senate sent the governor a bill Tuesday to end the statute of limitations for rape and other felony sex crimes. The measure was inspired by allegations against comedian Bill Cosby.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debates here as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Take a look at some scenes from the legislative session captured by the L.A. Times.

Aug. 31, 2016
1:56 p.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 1:56 p.m.

Scenes from the end of session

Scenes from the end of session

The California state Capitol in Sacramento. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
The California Legislature wraps up its two-year session Wednesday. As lawmakers debate and vote on hundreds of bills in the final few days, lobbyists and residents have swarmed the Capitol to advocate on issues ranging from energy policy to farmworker overtime pay.

Here are some images showing what it's like in Sacramento at the close of session. Click the link to see the full gallery. 

State Sen. Mike Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Sacramento. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of the California Solar Energy Industries Assn., works in the rotunda at the Capitol. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Members of the United Farm Workers union hold a rally outside the Capitol in Sacramento after California lawmakers passed legislation that would expand overtime pay for more than 825,000 laborers. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
