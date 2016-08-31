Scenes from the end of session

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Today the big focus is on the final hours of this year's legislative session in Sacramento.

Legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday broke through a two-year impasse to reach a deal on how to spend money generated by the state's cap-and-trade auctions.

The state Senate sent the governor a bill Tuesday to end the statute of limitations for rape and other felony sex crimes. The measure was inspired by allegations against comedian Bill Cosby.

An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.

