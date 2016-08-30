Smoking would be banned on California college campuses under bill sent to governor

Smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes would be banned on campuses of the California State University and California Community Colleges systems beginning in 2018 under legislation approved Tuesday by the state Assembly.

“We need to promote a safe and healthy environment for the campus staff, students and faculty,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), who introduced the measure. “This bill helps address the harmful health effects that come with smoking and secondhand smoke on our college campuses.”

The bill is one of many anti-tobacco measures the governor is considering this year.

It follows the model set by the semi-autonomous University of California system, which adopted a tobacco-free policy that took effect in 2014. The Cal State system is nearing completion of a smoking policy, but the practice is already banned at Cal State Fullerton.

The community college chancellor’s office says 18 of the 72 community college districts, comprising 37 campuses, already have smoke-free policies.

The bill calls for fining violators $25 for the first offense, up to $100 for the third and additional offenses, with the money going to anti-smoking education and cessation programs.