LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 2: 'I will get you': How a PTA mom became the target of a revenge campaign
ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Between now and Wednesday night, the big focus will be on the last hours of this year's legislative session in Sacramento.

  • Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a ban on using bullhooks to control elephants, a bill he vetoed in 2015.
  • An expansion of existing rules requiring equal pay, regardless of gender, is headed to Brown's desk.
  • Lawmakers approved a bill Monday requiring county jails to provide in-person visits for the families of inmates.

We're also tracking key bills and policy debateshere as the Legislature wraps up its work.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Aug. 30, 2016
11:27 a.m. Aug. 30, 2016, 11:27 a.m.

Smoking would be banned on California college campuses under bill sent to governor

Patrick McGreevy

Smoking would be banned on California college campuses under bill sent to governor

Incoming freshmen tour the dorms at California State University Fullerton last year. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
Incoming freshmen tour the dorms at California State University Fullerton last year. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes would be banned on campuses of the California State University and California Community Colleges systems beginning in 2018 under legislation approved Tuesday by the state Assembly.

“We need to promote a safe and healthy environment for the campus staff, students and faculty,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), who introduced the measure. “This bill helps address the harmful health effects that come with smoking and secondhand smoke on our college campuses.”

The bill is one of many anti-tobacco measures the governor is considering this year. 

It follows the model set by the semi-autonomous University of California system, which adopted a tobacco-free policy that took effect in 2014. The Cal State system is nearing completion of a smoking policy, but the practice is already banned at Cal State Fullerton.

The community college chancellor’s office says 18 of the 72 community college districts, comprising 37 campuses, already have smoke-free policies.

The bill calls for fining violators $25 for the first offense, up to $100 for the third and additional offenses, with the money going to anti-smoking education and cessation programs.

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
81°