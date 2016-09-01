The clock runs out on a major bid to overhaul the state's energy regulator

Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. This year's legislative session finally closed out early Thursday morning after a long and busy day for lawmakers.

Legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday broke through a two-year impasse to reach a deal on how to spend money generated by the state's cap-and-trade auctions.

A number of bills died in the final hours of the legislative session.

Take a look at some scenes from the legislative session captured by the L.A. Times.



