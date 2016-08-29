Your turn to ask the U.S. Senate candidates a question

It's been more than 2-1/2 decades since California has had an open U.S. Senate seat, and the campaigns have been very quiet this summer.

As Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Loretta Sanchez (D-Orange) campaign to replace Sen. Barbara Boxer, what do you want to know from the candidates?

The Times' politics team will be posing a series of questions to the two Democrats about what they would do for the Golden State if elected to the U.S. Senate, and we want your help.

Tweet your questions to @latpoliticsCA by the end of the week and we'll select some of the best ones to include in our candidate questionnaire.