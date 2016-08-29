ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news.


Aug. 29, 2016
Your turn to ask the U.S. Senate candidates a question

Sarah D. Wire

Rep. Loretta Sanchez, left, and California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris. (Associated Press)
It's been more than 2-1/2 decades since California has had an open U.S. Senate seat, and the campaigns have been very quiet this summer.

As Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Loretta Sanchez (D-Orange) campaign to replace Sen. Barbara Boxer, what do you want to know from the candidates?

The Times' politics team will be posing a series of questions to the two Democrats about what they would do for the Golden State if elected to the U.S. Senate, and we want your help.

Tweet your questions to @latpoliticsCA by the end of the week and we'll select some of the best ones to include in our candidate questionnaire.

