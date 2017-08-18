Bannon's foes welcome his departure, but pressure Trump for further shift away from far-right nationalism

Foes of White House advisor Steve Bannon welcomed his abrupt departure Friday, but warned that the administration's cutting of ties with the architect of President Trump’s populist agenda did not go far enough.

"There is one less white supremacist in the White House, but that doesn't change the man sitting behind the Resolute desk,” said Michael Tyler, spokesman for the Democratic National Committee.

“Personnel changes are fascinating and dramatic, but let's just remember how little of a difference it makes with this president,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), an outspoken Trump critic. “It’s the president that matters.”

Kurt Bardella, a former House Republican aide who split with Bannon after a stint at Breitbart.com, suggested the advisor will continue to wield influence from outside the administration.

“Steve will do exactly what he has been doing from Day 1 — try to 'bring everything crashing down,'” Bardella wrote.

“In many ways, I think Steve will feel liberated. Free from the limitations of 'serving' or 'answering' to somebody," he added. "Now, he will be able to operate openly and freely to inflict as much damage as he possibly can on the 'globalists' that remain in the Trump Administration."

Many Democrats pressed for further action. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) announced her support Friday for a congressional resolution to censure Trump after his statements on the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Va.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee launched television ads saying "one is not enough" and calling for the dismissal of other White House aides it characterized as belonging to the far-right.

"Steve Bannon's firing is welcome news, but it doesn’t disguise where President Trump himself stands on white supremacists and the bigoted beliefs they advance," Pelosi said.

"Personnel changes are worthless so long as President Trump continues to advance policies that disgrace our cherished American values," she said. "The Trump administration must not only purge itself of the remaining white supremacists on staff, but abandon the bigoted ideology that clearly governs its decisions.”

On both sides of the aisle, some lawmakers hoped the parting of ways shows that the recently appointed White House chief of staff, retired Marine general John F. Kelly, might be able to bring stability to the chaotic White House.

“Looks like general John Kelly is taking control of the White House,” tweeted Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.). “That is a good thing.”