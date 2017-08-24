Israeli and Palestinian leaders meet separately with Trump son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday with President Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who arrived in Jerusalem to try to restart stalled peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

Later, Kushner and his delegation headed to Ramallah in the West Bank to meet with Palestinian leaders including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Kushner led a delegation including special envoy Jason Greenblatt, Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Dina Powell, deputy national security advisor for strategy.

Netanyahu, who has known Kushner since he was a teenager, received the U.S. delegation in Jerusalem.

"I’m very pleased to see you again, Jared," he said. "We have a lot of things to talk about: how to advance peace, stability and security in our region, prosperity too. And I think all of them are within our reach."

According to a statement issued by Netanyahu's office, Kushner said, "The president is very committed to achieving a solution here that will be able to bring prosperity and peace to all people in this area, and we really appreciate the commitment of the prime minister and his team to engaging very thoughtfully and respectfully in the way that the president has asked them to do so."

"The relationship between Israel and America is stronger than ever, and we really thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for his leadership and his partnership."

Netanyahu's office issued a news release saying "the talks were constructive and substantive and the prime minister looks forward to continuing those discussions in the weeks ahead."

Before the start of the meeting Trump posted a message to Netanyahu on social media: "There is no doubt that our relationship with you is stronger than ever! See you soon."