About that press conference you promised us, Mr. President...

Just three days ago, a seemingly gleeful President Trump promised reporters he'd hold a "pretty big press conference on Monday."

But on his public schedule -- released just after midnight Monday and then updated about 9:15 a.m. ET -- there is no mention of a press conference. His press team did not respond to an email requesting an explanation.

One can certainly imagine the questions: Why, Mr. President, did you fail to specifically condemn white nationalists who caused a bloody weekend in Charlottesville, Va., that ended with three deaths? Do you disagree with prominent Republicans who called the car attack that killed a counter-protester and injured many others an act of "domestic terrorism" and called on you to unequivocally denounce the racists? Why did you blame "many sides" when you have argued in the past for calling violence by Muslims by name, "radical Islamic terrorism"? Do you believe the anti-racism counter-protesters were equally culpable?

Trump may not answer those questions at other appearances on Monday either. His schedule includes only one event with any potential interaction with the press -- the signing of a China trade memorandum that is open to a small group of rotating reporters known as the press pool. On Saturday, after making his much-criticized response to the Charlottesville violence, Trump took no questions and walked away as reporters shouted queries like those above.

The president only occasionally takes questions at events for signing bills, executive orders and memorandums, and they tend to be brief. His other public events Monday -- arrivals and departures between New Jersey, Washington and New York -- are unlikely to allow for anything more than a photo of a president waving.

One key event on the schedule was added Monday morning, but is listed as closed to the press: an 11:30 a.m. meeting with Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and new FBI Director Christopher A. Wray to discuss a Justice Department civil rights investigation of the two days of chaos in Charlottesville.

In the meantime, Trump has continued to tweet, mostly on other subjects. None of those tweets has included a specific denunciation of the white nationalists in Charlottesville.

In one on Monday morning, he attacked the African American chief executive of Merck Pharmaceutical, Ken Frazier, who resigned from the president's advisory council on manufacturing in protest of the president's response to Charlottesville.