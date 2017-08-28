Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Administration officials distance themselves from Trump's statements about white supremacists
- President directs Pentagon to reimpose transgender ban in the military
- Trump under pressure to end deferred deportations for "dreamers"
- U.S. adds economic sanctions on Venezuela
REPORTING FROM BALTIMORE
ACLU sues Trump over transgender military ban
|Associated Press
The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military.
The federal lawsuit was filed in Maryland by the ACLU of Maryland on behalf of several service members who are transgender.
Trump directed the Pentagon on Friday to implement the ban on transgender individuals joining the military, which he first announced in a tweet. He also gave the Pentagon the authority to decide the future of openly transgender people already serving.
The lawsuit says Trump's policy violates the equal-protection rights of transgender service members who now have “grave reason to fear for their careers.”