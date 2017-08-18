Bannon ouster could be 'beginning of the end' for Trump, Breitbart warns

Steve Bannon's ouster as senior strategist at the White House "may turn out to be the beginning of the end for the Trump administration," warned Breitbart, the conservative website that Bannon once ran and built into a major force on the right.

The article by Joel B. Pollak, the website's senior editor-at-large, described Bannon as the "conservative spine of the administration" who "personified the Trump agenda."

"With Bannon gone, there is no guarantee that Trump will stick to the plan," he wrote, saying that the danger is that Trump would become a repeat of former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

After voters defeated his initial, conservative ballot proposals, "Schwarzenegger gave up on his agenda, and abandoned the political base that had brought him into office," Pollak wrote. "He re-invented himself as a liberal."

Although that "gambit was a success" in terms of gaining reelection for Schwarzenegger, the California Republican party "still has not recovered," he added.

The danger for conservatives now is that Trump might follow a similar path, he suggested.

Earlier in the day, before Bannon's departure was announced, Breitbart declared in a headline that Bannon "fights for Trump agenda" against White House enemies.

The article listed as "Bannon’s enemies in the White House" national security advisor H.R. McMaster, deputy national security advisor Dina Powell and economic advisor Gary Cohn.