Battle between Stephen Miller and CNN's Jim Acosta fires up right wing

It’s not rare for President Trump or his aides to get into shouting matches with reporters.

Even so, Wednesday’s battle between Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to the president, and CNN correspondent Jim Acosta was one to remember. The two tangled over immigration and the symbolism of the Statue of Liberty.

Miller's back-and-forth with Acosta and other reporters brought energy to the right wing. Here are some of today’s storylines:

Trump advisor Miller schools Acosta: Statue of Liberty poem on huddled masses added later (Breitbart)

During the press briefing, Acosta, when talking about the United States opening its doors to immigrants, cites a line from a poem – “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses” – written by Emma Lazarus, which is etched on the Statue of Liberty. Miller retorts, saying the poem was not originally on the statue, but added at a later date.

This piece, prominently displayed on the right-wing website Thursday, offers a play-by-play and background on the poem, noting Miller’s correct rebuttal.

Meanwhile, here how some on the right responded to Miller's remarks: