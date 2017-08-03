Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Read portions of the transcript of President Trump's calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia
- Trump quietly signs the Russia sanctions bill that restricts his authority
- The president endorses legislation for a "merit-based" immigration system slashing legal immigrants
- Justice Department is investigating colleges' affirmative action policies for student admissions
- Trump "weighed in as any father would" on his son's statement, the White House acknowledges
- Republicans say they want to turn away from Obamacare to tax reform and other issues
Battle between Stephen Miller and CNN's Jim Acosta fires up right wing
|Kurtis Lee
It’s not rare for President Trump or his aides to get into shouting matches with reporters.
Even so, Wednesday’s battle between Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to the president, and CNN correspondent Jim Acosta was one to remember. The two tangled over immigration and the symbolism of the Statue of Liberty.
Miller's back-and-forth with Acosta and other reporters brought energy to the right wing. Here are some of today’s storylines:
Trump advisor Miller schools Acosta: Statue of Liberty poem on huddled masses added later (Breitbart)
During the press briefing, Acosta, when talking about the United States opening its doors to immigrants, cites a line from a poem – “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses” – written by Emma Lazarus, which is etched on the Statue of Liberty. Miller retorts, saying the poem was not originally on the statue, but added at a later date.
This piece, prominently displayed on the right-wing website Thursday, offers a play-by-play and background on the poem, noting Miller’s correct rebuttal.
Meanwhile, here how some on the right responded to Miller's remarks:
Acosta pulls the media’s mask off (American Spectator)
Trump often labels CNN, the New York Times and other news outlets as purveyors of “fake news.”
In this piece, the writer, George Neumayr, takes Miller's side in the press room battle.
“Acosta’s hectoring of Stephen Miller on Wednesday — behavior indistinguishable from a La Raza activist at a Trump rally — confirms once again the journalistic bankruptcy of Jeff Zucker’s CNN,” he writes. “Acosta doesn’t need any encouragement to be a demagogic jerk, but Zucker has no doubt flashed that green light to him.”