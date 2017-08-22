Phoenix police deploy tear gas on protesters as Trump rally ends

After hours of largely peaceful protests, clashes broke out Tuesday night between police and protesters at a rally held by President Trump in downtown Phoenix.

After the president's speech, some protesters attempted to move barricades that were holding back the anti-Trump crowds. Police issued a warning, then fired tear-gas canisters. Thick plumes of smoke filled the air.

"This is crazy, so crazy. Everything was great until the end," said Phoenix resident Mira Ramirez, 20, who came to protest against the president.

Some demonstrators donned gas masks as the air thickened with smoke.

The crowds quickly dispersed.