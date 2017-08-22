Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Will Trump speak to the nation or rile up his base?
- U.S. sanctions Russian and Chinese firms that it says are working with North Korea
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sees 'restraint' by North Korea since U.N. vote
- Anti-Islamic State tactics in Iraq and Syria are models for U.S. Afghanistan strategy, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis says
- Treasury secretary's wife is criticized for brand-name-dropping
Phoenix
Phoenix police deploy tear gas on protesters as Trump rally ends
|Kurtis Lee and Jaweed Kaleem
After hours of largely peaceful protests, clashes broke out Tuesday night between police and protesters at a rally held by President Trump in downtown Phoenix.
After the president's speech, some protesters attempted to move barricades that were holding back the anti-Trump crowds. Police issued a warning, then fired tear-gas canisters. Thick plumes of smoke filled the air.
"This is crazy, so crazy. Everything was great until the end," said Phoenix resident Mira Ramirez, 20, who came to protest against the president.
Some demonstrators donned gas masks as the air thickened with smoke.
The crowds quickly dispersed.