Gary Cohn publicly criticizes Trump's Charlottesville response and reportedly came close to resigning over it

Top White House economic advisor Gary Cohn has publicly criticized President Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va., and reportedly came close to resigning over it.

In his first public comments on the matter, Cohn told the Financial Times in an interview published Friday that the Trump administration “can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning” white supremacists, neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan.

Cohn, who directs the White House National Economic Council and is helping lead the administration’s push for a tax overhaul, said he had “come under enormous pressure both to resign and to remain in my current position.”

The New York Times reported Friday that Cohn had seriously considered resigning and even drafted a resignation letter, citing two unnamed people familiar with the draft.

Cohn, who is Jewish, stood by Trump's side during an impromptu news conference in New York last week in which the president said there “some very fine people” marching alongside neo-Nazis in Charlottesville.

But Cohn, who is under consideration to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, said he was not leaving his White House job.

“As a patriotic American, I am reluctant to leave my post as director of the National Economic Council because I feel a duty to fulfill my commitment to work on behalf of the American people,” Cohn told the Financial Times.

“But I also feel compelled to voice my distress over the events of the last two weeks," he said.

“As a Jewish American, I will not allow neo-Nazis ranting, ‘Jews will not replace us’ to cause this Jew to leave his job,” Cohn said. “I feel deep empathy for all who have been targeted by these hate groups. We must all unite together against them.”