Egyptian president to meet with Jared Kushner, but meeting with foreign minister is canceled

Egyptian officials said President Abdel Fattah Sisi would meet Wednesday with a U.S. delegation led by Jared Kushner, though a separate meeting with the country’s foreign minister was canceled after the Trump administration decided to withhold millions of dollars in aid.

Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, and others, expected to meet with Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister, but an updated version of Shoukry’s schedule distributed Wednesday made no mention of the meeting, with no explanation given regarding the change.

Kushner is on a Middle East tour aimed at reviving Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

The schedule change followed a statement from Cairo indicating it regretted the U.S.’s decision to reduce funds given to Egypt.

“Egypt considers this step as a misjudgment of the nature of the strategic relations that binds the two countries over decades, and reflects the lack of understanding of the importance of supporting the stability and success of Egypt,” said the statement. “It… implies a mixing of cards that may have negative repercussions on achieving Egyptian-American common interests.”

The Trump administration on Tuesday cut almost $100 million in military and economic aid to Egypt and withheld nearly $200 million in aid.

Egypt’s military, seen as a crucial security partner by the U.S., receives $1.3 billion per year from Washington, second only to Israel. It also receives tens of millions of dollars in economic assistance.