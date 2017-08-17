For Jewish Americans, echoes of the Holocaust and anger over Trump's response to Charlottesville

Dina Chernick had just arrived for breakfast Thursday at a Jewish deli in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, but she already had a bad case of indigestion. She could thank President Trump for that.

“Here’s this guy and he’s talking about uniting the country and then he makes these terribly divisive statements,” said Chernick, an attorney in West Los Angeles who likened Trump to a salesman peddling snake-oil instead of soothing balm.

Even at a distance, Chernick said, it was horrifying to see anti-Semitic, white nationalist demonstrators marching through the streets of Charlottesville, Va., their hard faces illuminated by blazing torch light. “It makes me terribly sad,” she said.

From a political standpoint, the criticism was hardly surprising. The overwhelming majority of Jewish Americans, like Chernick, voted for Hillary Clinton.

But even some Trump supporters and Jewish Republicans have condemned the president’s spread-the-blame response and statement that there were some “very fine people” mixed among the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who brought violence to the idyllic college town.