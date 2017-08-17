Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The president lauds GOP rival to Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and attacks South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham
- Trump laments the removal of Confederate monuments as a loss to history and culture
- White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon unloads in an unsolicited call to a liberal writer
- President Trump plans Arizona rally, his first in the West, but a mayor says don't come
For Jewish Americans, echoes of the Holocaust and anger over Trump's response to Charlottesville
|Mark Z. Barabak and Michael Finnegan
Dina Chernick had just arrived for breakfast Thursday at a Jewish deli in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, but she already had a bad case of indigestion. She could thank President Trump for that.
“Here’s this guy and he’s talking about uniting the country and then he makes these terribly divisive statements,” said Chernick, an attorney in West Los Angeles who likened Trump to a salesman peddling snake-oil instead of soothing balm.
Even at a distance, Chernick said, it was horrifying to see anti-Semitic, white nationalist demonstrators marching through the streets of Charlottesville, Va., their hard faces illuminated by blazing torch light. “It makes me terribly sad,” she said.
From a political standpoint, the criticism was hardly surprising. The overwhelming majority of Jewish Americans, like Chernick, voted for Hillary Clinton.
But even some Trump supporters and Jewish Republicans have condemned the president’s spread-the-blame response and statement that there were some “very fine people” mixed among the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who brought violence to the idyllic college town.