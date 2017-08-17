Fox News anchor: 'We couldn't get anyone to come and defend [Trump] here'

President Trump has doubled down on his beliefs that both sides were to blame for the violence last weekend at a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Va.

As white supremacists and neo-Nazis – who hosted the so-called “Unite the Right” rally in the college town – laud Trump’s assessment, most Republicans and even members of the president’s own family are keeping their distance.

And – at least for now – conservative media is taking note. Here are some of today’s stories:

Shepard Smith: "Let's be honest, Republicans often don't really mind coming on Fox News Channel" (Media Matters)

OK, Media Matters is not at all conservative media, but the group did catch these comments from Fox News anchor Shepard Smith shortly after Trump’s combative news conference earlier this week.

“Our booking team -- and they're good -- reached out to Republicans of all stripes, across the country today. Let's be honest, Republicans often don't really mind coming on Fox News Channel,” Smith said. “We couldn't get anyone to come and defend him here, because we thought, in balance, someone should do that. We worked very hard at it throughout the day, and we were unsuccessful. And of those that are condemning the president's condemnable actions, I've not heard any prominent leaders, former presidents, members of the House or the Senate use his name while speaking in generalities.”

Congressional Republicans rebuke Trump on Charlottesville, again (Weekly Standard)

While Trump has doubled down on his comments that “many sides” were to blame, so, too, have Republicans in condemning the president.

This piece notes how Republicans continue to push back.

“Many members of Congress had already rebuked Trump days ago for not pointedly calling out the far-right groups behind the planned 'Unite the Right' rally Saturday. The president at the time denounced violence, hatred and bigotry on ‘many sides,’” writes the Weekly Standard. "In their second such censure since Saturday, GOP allies and critics took to Twitter following the president's remarks."