In a series of morning tweets, Trump fires at familiar targets and a new one: former intelligence chief James Clapper

The president returned late Wednesday from a two-day trip to the West and was back on Twitter first thing this morning, again attacking Republican leaders and Democrats: 

And the media, as well as Democrats — again: 

But he also fired back at the former director of national intelligence under President Obama, James Clapper, who this week on television called Trump's caustic remarks at a Phoenix rally "scary" and questioned his fitness to serve and to have power over the nation's nuclear codes.

