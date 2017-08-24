Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The president tweets against, among others, ex-chief of intelligence Clapper
- White House said to be finishing details for transgender military ban
- President Trump pivots from racially charged vitriol to national unity
- Sen. McConnell disputes reports of estrangement with Trump
In a series of morning tweets, Trump fires at familiar targets and a new one: former intelligence chief James Clapper
|Sameea Kamal
The president returned late Wednesday from a two-day trip to the West and was back on Twitter first thing this morning, again attacking Republican leaders and Democrats:
And the media, as well as Democrats — again:
But he also fired back at the former director of national intelligence under President Obama, James Clapper, who this week on television called Trump's caustic remarks at a Phoenix rally "scary" and questioned his fitness to serve and to have power over the nation's nuclear codes.