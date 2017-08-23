Fired FBI chief Comey joins Howard University for public policy lecture series

James Comey has a new gig not far from his old office atop the FBI headquarters.

Comey, who was fired as FBI chief in May, will deliver the convocation keynote address next month to students at Howard University, a historically black university in northwest Washington.

He also will give five lectures on public policy as the newly-appointed Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy.

Howard will pay Comey $100,000 that he said he will donate to a scholarship fund for students from foster homes.

"Few in public life are better suited for this role than the experienced and esteemed Jim Comey," the school said in a statement.

Comey is writing a book that is due for release next spring, but he has kept a relatively low profile since he testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June, a month after President Trump abruptly fired him.

In his testimony, Comey detailed five times when he said he had privately met with or spoke by phone with Trump. He said the president demanded "loyalty" from him and pressed him to end the FBI investigation of Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security advisor.

Until his dismissal, Comey led the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and whether the Trump campaign had coordinated with Russian intelligence, allegations that Trump has fiercely denied.

The president's decision to fire Comey caused such an uproar that the Justice Department appointed a special counsel, Robert Mueller III, to ensure the investigation would continue.

No word yet on what Comey will say during Howard's convocation on Sept. 22.